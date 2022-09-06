Santaco: Issue of operating licences & permits at heart of problems in CT

The city's vowed to continue clamping down on illegal taxi operators or amaphelas in recent weeks.

CAPE TOWN - Taxi organisation, Santaco, says that the old issue of operating licences and permits are at the heart of the industry's problems in Cape Town.

The city's vowed to continue clamping down on illegal taxi operators or amaphelas in recent weeks.

The response has been violent, with some public transport vehicles, including buses, coming under attack.

Authorities said that for every vehicle attacked, they'd impound 50 illegal taxis.

Santaco chairperson, Mandla Hermanus, spoke to CapeTalk Breakfast on Tuesday: "In Nyanga, there is what I would call a crisis there. The crisis is caused mainly by the existence of operating licences. The Kiki Murray Taxi Association, which is better known as amaphelas, there's currently only 17 active operating licences there."

Meanwhile, city authorities say they won’t be held to ransom by disgruntled taxi operators.

Municipal officials have condemned the actions of those who were part of the public violence.

City securities boss, JP Smith, said that they would restore law and order.

"There can be nobody that can be exempt from the law and you certainly can't exempt yourself from the law and from the normal operations we do every day in every part of the city, you cannot exempt yourself from those by threatening violence and engaging in violence and burning down buses, Golden Arrow and MyCiTi and burning down infrastructure and setting school fields alight," Smith said.