SA's Q2 GDP figure contracts by 0.7%

Stat SA on Tuesday released the country’s latest GDP figures.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s gross domestic product (GDP) decreased by 0.7% in the second quarter of 2022.

Statistics South Africa on Tuesday released the latest GDP figures, highlighting that the country’s economy in the second quarter of 2022 was smaller than it was before the COVID-19 pandemic.

At least seven sectors shrunk in the second quarter of this year, with significant negative contributors to growth recorded in manufacturing, agriculture, trade and mining.