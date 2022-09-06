SA Bone Marrow Registry on drive to increase donor registrations

This campaign is being launched on World Marrow Donor Day commemorated on the 17 September.

CAPE TOWN - The SA Bone Marrow Registry is on a drive to increase donor registrations and will even name an actual star after one lucky donor.

Stem cells are used to treat disease conditions like leukemia, other blood diseases, and immune disorders.

Deputy Director, Jane Ward, explains the target is to register 100,000 donor registrations.

"Once we reach our target of 100,000 donor registrations, one lucky donor will be selected by a random draw and have the unique opportunity to have an actual star named after them. The one in 100,000 is very significant as it symbolises the chances of finding a tissue match. Currently, the chances of finding a stem cell match are one in 100,000."