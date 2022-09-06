Go

Prosecution in mob killing trial of e-hailing driver Mafalala opposes bail

The State has presented details of how each of the accused was involved in the attack at the end of May.

A group of Dunoon residents, the community where slain Abongile Mafalala lived, demonstrated outside the Wynberg Magistrates Court on 6 June 2022 where five people accused of his murder made a first appearance. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News
06 September 2022 19:31

CAPE TOWN - The prosecution in the mob killing trial of e-hailing driver, Abongile Mafalala, has on Tuesday argued against granting bail to the 13 accused.

Mafalala was killed in the Cape Town community of Parkwood when an angry mob accused him of being behind alleged abductions.

State Advocate Kepler Uys presented the accused's criminal profiles, which reveal some have committed previous offences.

The investigating officer in his affidavit stated that due to the inhumane nature of Mafalala's killing, it was in the interest of justice to deny bail.

Presenting the State's case, Uys highlighted that at least 60 vigilante killings were registered in the Western Cape in the first three months of this year.

The case has been remanded to 4 October for the parties to present replying affidavits and arguments.

