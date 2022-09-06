Parly notes with concern Zondo’s comments about preventing another state capture

Zondo made the comments while delivering a keynote address at News24’s “On The Record Summit” in Sandton in early September.

CAPE TOWN - The presiding officers of Parliament on Tuesday said they had noted with concern remarks by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo where he cast doubt on Parliament’s effectiveness to stop another state capture.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces (NCOP) chairperson Amos Masondo said they wanted to speak to Zondo at an appropriate time.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said the legislature would engage in further analysis of the state capture report to make sure that all issues involving it are given due regard.

The state capture commission found that Parliament was weak in holding the executive accountable and preventing another state capture episode.

Mothapo said Parliament was waiting for the submission of the executive programme of action promised by the president, to ensure proper oversight of its implementation.

He added that only after this can Parliament's commitment to root out the phenomenon of state capture be judged.