New Tshwane municipal manager Mettler wants to fix revenue collection system

Johann Mettler's appointment to the top job was officially announced by Mayor Randall Williams in the capital on Monday.

TSHWANE - The newly-appointed municipal manager in Tshwane, Johann Mettler, has vowed to hit the ground running, starting with fixing the city's revenue collection system.

He is a lawyer by profession and has more than 20 years of experience in public service.

Mettler was previously the municipal manager in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro before being suspended and later resigning before completing his term.

His appointment has been fully endorsed by the six political parties that make up Tshwane's coalition government.

He takes up a difficult job, with the city struggling with service delivery issues and residents not paying their bills on time – it's struggled to appoint a permanent municipal manager for more than three years.

Mettler has expressed confidence that he will complete his five-year term.

"I intend to last by doing my job and the job of an accounting officer is to hold those that account to him or her accountable," he said.

He said that he'd already summoned all senior managers in the capital to ensure that they understood the need to strengthen Tshwane's revenue collection capacity.