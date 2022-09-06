Meyiwa murder trial: Adv Zandile Mshololo drops bid to have 2nd docket disclosed

The presiding judge questioned the need for the application pointing out how this would not assist the case.

JOHANNESBURG - Defence lawyer for one of the men accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa, advocate Zandile Mshololo, has abandoned a bid for a special entry.

The former Bafana Bafana captain was gunned down at girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's home in Vosloorus in 2014 in what the State believes was a robbery.

#SenzoMeyiwatrial



Judge Maumela allows the use of the statement from Brig Ndlovu saying it is in the interest of justice.



Remember, Ndlovu was the officer who called Mosia to the scene & Mosia told the court that Ndlovu instructed him where to take pictures.@ewnreporter Rakgadi (@motso_modise) September 6, 2022

Mshololo, representing Fisokuhle Ntuli, argued that she did not know about the controversial second docket where Meyiwa's girlfriend, Khumalo, was among the accused for defeating the ends of justice.

Mshololo wanted it to be captured in the court record that her client was prejudiced by the lack of disclosure on the second docket.

But after a meeting in the judge's chambers, she agreed to abandon it in the interest of the case.