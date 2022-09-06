Limpopo ANC endorses Ramphosa for second term, recommends Mashatile for deputy

A statement by the party’s provincial executive committee, which was released Monday night following its meeting, also proposes that its current chair Stanley Mathabatha be elected as ANC national chairperson.

POLOKWANE - The African National Congress (ANC) in Limpopo has endorsed party president Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term in office.

It's also recommended that Paul Mashatile be elected as his deputy.

This is ahead of the ANC's much anticipated December elective conference.

ANC members will take to nomination processes this week, picking leaders they want to see take the organisation toward the 2024 general elections.

The ANC in Limpopo is making good on a promise its provincial chairperson Stanely Mathabatha made to party president, Cyril Ramaphosa, in January.

It's resolved to back Ramaphosa’s bid for a second term while putting forward Mathabatha as the best fit to replace Gwede Mantashe as national chair.

Limpopo is the ANC's second-largest province in the country and it has used its weight to put Paul Mashatile’s name forward in what’s shaping up to be a battle royale for the position of deputy president of the governing party.

Provincial spokesperson Jimmy Machaka explains the rationale behind these three names.

"Out of the cream of leadership that is in existence, the three are found to be better placed to take the African National Congress forward," Machaka said.

He said that while the Phala Phala farm saga exists, in their eyes, Ramaphosa has not been found wanting yet.

"For now, it's going to be very premature to judge him not to ascend to the presidency on the basis of the allegations that are still with the law enforcement agencies," Machaka said.

Other provinces are yet to pronounce on the upcoming national conference, with branches expected to start nomination processes this week.