Life Esidimeni Inquest hits another snag after key witness Manamela's no-show

JOHANNESBURG - Proceedings at the Life Esidimeni Inquest have hit another snag after key witness and former Gauteng health director Makgabo Manamela failed to pitch on Tuesday.

Manamela was due to testify at the inquest sitting at the Pretoria High Court, but her lawyer has asked for more time to conclude preparations.

She was expected to shed some light on the transfer of patients to ill-equipped non-governmental organisations - which led to the death of 144 mental health patients in 2016.

According to her lawyer, Manamela suffered a slight hearing loss and headaches on Monday night while preparing for Tuesday morning’s testimony.

She told her lawyer just before midnight that she felt unwell - which resulted in the halting of preparations.

Her lawyer, advocate Ndivhoniswani Makhani, said he then checked in with her again at 2am but her condition had not improved and therefore asked the court to delay proceedings by another day.

Judge Jowie Teffo, presiding over the hearings, agreed to resume the matter to Wednesday: “The proceedings are, therefore, adjourned until tomorrow [Wednesday] morning.”

Manamela’s application for a week’s postponement was dismissed by Teffo on Monday.