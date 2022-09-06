Joburg ANC backs no-confidence motion against Mayor Phalatse to succeed

The ANC, supported by other opposition parties in the Joburg council, is calling for Phalatse's removal.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Joburg said that it was confident that the motion of no confidence against Mayor Mpho Phalatse would succeed.

ANC regional chairperson Dada Morero said that the party would table the motion after the programming committee held a meeting to discuss its details.

They're accusing her of having colluded with the ousted Speaker, Vasco da Gama, in concealing reports of fraud and corruption against the city, among other issues.

The ANC's Morero said that a criminal case had also been opened against the mayor.

"I mean she's not doing her work. We can't fold our arms and say everything is OK. We are convinced she's unfit for the job, so we will continue to raise the motion," Morero said.