Hillary Gardee murder: Court to make bail ruling for third accused, Albert Gama

Albert Gama will be in the dock on Tuesday morning for a verdict on his bail bid.

JOHANNESBURG - The Nelspruit Magistrates Court is set to hear closing arguments in the bail application of a third accused in the Hillary Gardee murder case.

Albert Gama will be in the dock on Tuesday morning for a verdict on his bail bid.

Gama is facing six charges with Sipho Mkhatshwa, Philemon Lukhele and Hlabirwa Nkuna.

Gardee’s body was found near Sabie, 40km outside Mbombela in April this year.

She had been missing for four days and was last seen at a grocery store in Nelspruit.

Four men are behind bars for allegedly her killing.

Gama has been left in the cold by his friend and co-accused, Lukhele.

This after Lukhele dropped his bail application last week without reasons. Gama and Lukhele have been sharing the same legal representative.

The two are linked to this case through the guesthouse that Lukhele owns – it's alleged that is where Gardee was kidnapped from and Gama was the security guard at the venue.

Gardee’s murder case has been in court since May and postponements have been routine.

Tuesday's proceedings will allow the case to finally proceed to Friday when all four suspects will return to court.