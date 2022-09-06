Gauteng SA reveal identities of 5 suspects linked to July Soweto tavern shooting

The suspects allegedly stormed into Mdlalose's Tavern in Nomzamo Park in the east of Soweto where they randomly fired multiple gunshots leaving 16 patrons dead.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have revealed the identities of the five suspects regarding the Soweto tavern shooting in July this year.

The suspects allegedly stormed into Mdlalose's Tavern in Nomzamo Park in the east of Soweto where they randomly fired multiple gunshots leaving 16 patrons dead.

Members of the public are urged to assist police to find the suspects.

The police's Dimakatso Sello said: “A warrant of arrest has been issued for the five men; they are Sarel Lehlanya Sello, Tshepiso Elliot Radebe, Thabang Radikatara, Tshidiso Moleko and Keletso Rabasotho on 16 cases of murder and seven for attempted murder.”