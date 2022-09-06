Fisheries Dept to reopen verification process for small-scale fishermen

Last month, the Western Cape High Court reviewed and set aside the 2016-2019 process of awarding small-scale fishing rights in the province.

CAPE TOWN - The Fisheries Department said that its process to verify and confirm small-scale fishers will be reopened this month.

Minister Barbara Creecy said that she’d received multiple complaints from community members on the fairness and accuracy of the process.

Department spokesperson, Albi Modise, said that individuals who participated in the previous verification process in 2016 could participate.

"The court application had not altered existing altered rights for small-scale fishers, meaning those that remain in place until the new verification process is complete. The High Court decision means that applications made for the verification and confirmation of small-scale fishers and communities in the Western Cape are remitted to the department."

Modise said that to prepare for this new verification process, the department will be hosting regular community consultations.

"And will ensure the direct involvement of community-based organisations. An independent implementing service provider and an observer forum has been established and appointed to promote transparency and fairness in the entire process," Modise said.