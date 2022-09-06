Ex-Sars exec Van Loggerenberg lodges complaint against EFF’s Shivambu with Parly

It recently emerged in evidence before the Public Protector's impeachment inquiry that Shivambu had shared this report with the head of investigations in that office.

JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Revenue Service (Sars) executive Johann van Loggerenberg has lodged a formal complaint with Parliament against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Floyd Shivambu over the illegal possession of a classified intelligence report.

It recently emerged in evidence before the Public Protector's impeachment inquiry that Shivambu had shared this report with the head of investigations in that office.

Van Loggerenberg wants Parliament's ethics committee to consider whether in doing so, Shivambu breached the code of conduct for MPs.

Two weeks ago, the head of the investigations in the Office of the Public Protector Ponatshego Mogaladi, testified that as the complainant in the Sars investigative unit matter, Shivambu emailed and texted her a copy of a classified State Security Agency report.

That report purportedly fingered Van Loggerenberg as being part of an alleged rogue unit within the revenue service.

In the first week of the inquiry, Van Loggerenberg testified that he did not know about the existence of this intelligence report at the time of the public protector's investigation.

Van Loggerenberg wants Parliament to determine whether Shivambu abused his position to act outside of the law by distributing this secret report.

Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said he could not confirm the complaint, until the registrar tables it before the joint committee on ethics and members’ interests.

In response to Mogaladi’s evidence, the EFF said in a statement last week that it had shared the intelligence report on its social media platforms in September 2019, once it was already in the public domain, and part of a court record.