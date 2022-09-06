Ex-Gauteng Health director Manamela set to testify in Life Esidimeni inquest

Makgabo Manamela is expected to shed some light on the transfer of patients to ill-equipped NGOs which led to the death of 144 mental health patients in 2016.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Gauteng Health director in the Department of Health, Makgabo Manamela, is set to begin her testimony before the Life Esidimeni inquest.

The Pretoria High Court dismissed Manamela’s application to postpone proceedings by a week.

Manamela is expected to shed some light on the transfer of patients to ill-equipped NGOs, which led to the death of 144 mental health patients in 2016.

Judge Jowie Teffo refused to grant former health director Makgabo Manamela another postponement in the Life Esidimeni inquest.

Teffo raised concerns about the repeated delays in getting Manamela’s testimony under way.

Manamela was granted a postponement last month after her legal representatives argued she was not ready to face the inquest.

Manamela will now have to take the stand and give an account of what she knows about the transfer of healthcare patients from Life Esidimeni facilities in Gauteng in 2016.

More than 140 patients died of hunger, dehydration and neglect after they were moved to various ill-equipped NGOs, including Takalani House in Soweto, Mosego House in Krugersdorp, Precious Angels in Atteridgeville and the Cullinan Care and Rehabilitation Centre.

In a 2021 arbitration hearing, Manamela told the court the decision to move the mentally-ill patients was not her decision but that of the former Health MEC, Qedani Mahlangu.