Eskom announces Stage 2 load shedding from 4 pm

CAPE TOWN - Eskom has announced the return of stage 2 load shedding from 4pm on Tuesday until 10pm.

It will then be implemented from 5am on Wednesday until 10pm until Saturday.

Eskom said the latest bout of power cuts was due to a shortage of generation capacity, owing to breakdowns and delays in returning some generating units to service.

The power utility's Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “The breakdown of a generation unit at Arnot, Duvha, Kendal, Medupi and Tutuka power stations, as well as the delays in returning to service a unit to service at Hendrina Power Station, have exacerbated the capacity constraints.”

Over the weekend, Unit 2 of the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station tripped during routine testing of the control rod system.

Mantshantsha said the process to return the unit to service was under way.