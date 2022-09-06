Ekurhuleni ward councillor says OR Tambo fire raises safety concerns

In a statement released on Monday, airport authorities said that a veld fire spilled over from the neighbouring community.

JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni ward councillor Simon Lapping said the fire at OR Tambo International Airport raised serious safety concerns.

In a statement released on Monday, airport authorities said that a veld fire spilled over from the neighbouring community.

As a result, one runway had to be closed but was subsequently reopened after the blaze was contained.

The Democratic Alliance’s Lapping is the councillor for ward 17 in Ekurhuleni, which covers the airport.

He said the fire’s brought several questions to the fore.

"As OR Tambo is the international hub of South Africa and southern Africa and many flights from Europe and around the world come to this airport, it is of utmost importance and safety is a priority. And because of this fire, it has caused a shadow of doubt on our abilities to be able to create some sort of safety at an airport when a fire rages out of control for the rest of the day," Lapping said.

He said the incident needed to be thoroughly investigated.

"Now I think what should happen is that Iata should be involved in the investigating this and the Civil Aviation Authority, as this is also affecting the flight of airplanes coming into South Africa."