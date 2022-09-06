Damage caused by State withholding docket in Meyiwa case irreparable - defence

Advocate Zandile Mshololo brought a special entry application for the courts to recognise how her client was prejudiced.

JOHANNESBURG - The defence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case said the State’s alleged withholding of a docket caused irreparable damage to the case.

She has accused the State of not disclosing the existence of the second docket and not furnishing her with the documents.

"The dent that has happened cannot be rectified, it's non-repairable or it's irreparable," Mshololo said.

Advocate Zandile Mshololo said that the damage caused by the State in allegedly withholding the second docket could not be reversed.

But the State's Advocate George Baloyi insists that Mshololo was aware of the docket because her attorney was in court during pre-trial proceedings.

"The fact that you are saying you are not aware of the contents of the second docket is not born out by the record," Baloyi said.

Baloyi will wrap up his argument on why the special entry should not be granted, thereafter, Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela will make a ruling.