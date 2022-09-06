DA’s Steenhuisen: No-confidence motion against Phalatse doomed

Phalatse is in the hot seat as opposition parties push for her removal from office.

Minority parties such as the Congress of the People, African Transformation Movement, Al Jama-ah, among others, have been cooking up a motion of no confidence against Phalatse in the council.

Steenhuisen admitted Phalatse was under pressure but said that the party was also working on retaining her as mayor.

“She is under pressure from an ANC grouping that want to make sure that the progress that’s being made in Joburg is stopped. The worst thing for them is for the coalition government to carry on delivering at the rate it has started delivering in.”

Steenhuisen added that this was all part of an African National Congress vendetta to regain power in the city.