CoCT says enough law enforcement officers deployed in Nyanga to ensure safety

Protesting taxi operators said they are fed up with what they claim is the ill-treatment they’re receiving from the city.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said that it had deployed enough law enforcement officers to ensure that safety was restored in several areas.

Violence broke out in Nyanga and Hout Bay over the past few days.

Protesting taxi operators said that they were fed up with what they claim was the ill-treatment they were receiving from the city.

Issues over a lack of operating licences are one of the biggest concerns raised by the taxi industry.

The taxi industry said that the lack of operating licences or permits had been a long-standing one.

Santaco chairperson in the province, Mandla Hermanus, said that taxi operators were being targeted on the road.

"Then when they expire for a number of reasons, then you find situations where over a hundred vehicles are impounded in a space of say two days," Hermanus said.

But the City of Cape Town said that taxi operators were not above the law.

And Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said that attacking fellow motorists and destroying infrastructure was completely uncalled for.

"We had at the height of it 233 staff there on Thursday and Friday last week trying to keep everybody safe and escorting Golden Arrow buses," Smith said.

Taxi operators feel that impounding their vehicles is putting them out of business, while the city said its traffic officials are only doing their jobs by fining drivers who break the law.