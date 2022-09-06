CoCT hopes to resolves differences with taxi associations in court

In Hout Bay, the City of Cape Town is hoping that things go back to normal after similar protest action took place on Monday. MyCiTi and Dial-a-ride services had to be suspended in Hout Bay on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Taxi-related unrest continue to rear its ugly head in Cape Town.

City authorities were locked in meetings with taxi assocation bosses following last week's protests in Nyanga.

Several vehicles were stoned, with some set alight during the unrest.

In Hout Bay, the City of Cape Town is hoping that things go back to normal after similar protest action took place on Monday.

MyCiTi and Dial-a-ride services had to be suspended in Hout Bay on Monday.

Residents believed to be affiliated to the taxi industry blocked roads and burnt tyres.

Motorists had to use alternative routes to the city.

Mayoral committee member for Urban Mobility Rob Quintas said that they hoped to resolve their difference with the taxi associations in court.

"It must be noted that this matter is currently on the court roll, initiated by the association themselves and therefore the city will have to await the outcome of the court ruling on this matter," Quintas said.

The taxi industry alleges ill-treatment by traffic and law enforcement officials.

Taxi operators say that their vehicles are being impounded and they have to pay huge fines for their release.