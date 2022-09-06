City of Tshwane says it has plan to settle Eskom debt in full

TSHWANE - The City of Tshwane has lashed out at Eskom, claiming that the power utility is intent on tarnishing its reputation.

Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams addressed the media on Monday and said that they took issue with statements that Eskom had issued in recent weeks relating to the city's debt.

Williams said they had consistently assured the power utility that they would pay and they were unimpressed by Eskom's threats to cut power supply to the city.

The City of Tshwane owes Eskom R1 billion dating back to July.

Mayor Randall Williams said it would be unlawful for Eskom to throw the city into darkness because of this debt.

He said that a plan had been hatched to ensure that the money was paid.

Tshwane Finance MMC Peter Sutton has added that they planned to settle the debt by next Friday.

"We make daily payments to them so we are planning to by the end of this week to pay R590 million to them and then to settle the full amount on the 16 September," Sutton said.

Sutton has cited the city's lack of monetary reserves for its failure to pay creditors like Eskom on time.