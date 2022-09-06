‘Cele must go’ – Hundreds of DA members march to Tshwane Police Ministry offices
The march was led by several party leaders including John Steenhuisen, provincial leader Solly Msimanga and Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.
PRETORIA - Hundreds of Democratic Alliance (DA) members on Tuesday marched to the offices of Police Minister Bheki Cele in Tshwane under the banner ‘Bheki Cele Must Go’.
They were complaining about the rise of crime in the country, saying that the minister was failing to do his job in combating the crisis.
[IN PICTURES] The Democratic Alliance is leading a March against Police Minister Bheki Cele in Pretoria this morning under #CeleMustGo, several leaders including John Steenhuisen, GP leader Solly Msimango & Western Cape Premier Alan Winde among others are here. @buhlembhele_ pic.twitter.com/Xade46vkc4EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 6, 2022
The party said that police in the country were lacking resources to do their work and Cele was failing to prioritise this issue.
Msimanga said that the province was facing criminality and having a head of police who lacked sensitivity and by making statements such as, "a girl was lucky to be raped by one person" indicated a further crisis.
“We have said numerous times before that it doesn’t look like the South African Police Service under the minister have a plan in terms of turning the situation around. We have said, even in the legislature, that we have seen during the passing of the budget that Gauteng police service is only getting 58 new cars. Now, you cannot say that you want visible policing,” Msimanga added.
The DA also accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of sweeping the issue under the carpet and demanded that the minister be fired.