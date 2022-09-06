‘Cele must go’ – Hundreds of DA members march to Tshwane Police Ministry offices

The party said that police in the country were lacking resources to do their work and Cele was failing to prioritise this issue.

Msimanga said that the province was facing criminality and having a head of police who lacked sensitivity and by making statements such as, "a girl was lucky to be raped by one person" indicated a further crisis.

“We have said numerous times before that it doesn’t look like the South African Police Service under the minister have a plan in terms of turning the situation around. We have said, even in the legislature, that we have seen during the passing of the budget that Gauteng police service is only getting 58 new cars. Now, you cannot say that you want visible policing,” Msimanga added.

The DA also accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of sweeping the issue under the carpet and demanded that the minister be fired.