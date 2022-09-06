Bavuma to lead Proteas at T20 World Cup, Stubbs named in squad

Temba Bavuma is expected to recover in time from the injury that kept him out of the current tour to England and will lead the team.

JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa has announced the 15-member Proteas men’s squad to take part in the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia next month.

Temba Bavuma is expected to recover in time from the injury that kept him out of the current tour to England and will lead the team.

There were no major surprises as the Proteas' convenor of selectors named the squad for the tournament.