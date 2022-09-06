Are traditional classrooms a thing of the past? Does society need to move from the traditional classroom environment of rows of desks and chairs facing the blackboard, to a teacher’s desk and chair at the front? Access to education

Traditional schools

Centennial Schools JOHANNESBURG – Are traditional classrooms a thing of the past? Does society need to move from the traditional classroom environment of rows of desks and chairs facing the blackboard, to a teacher’s desk and chair at the front? It’s how teaching has taken place for generations. Do these spaces actually help students to learn? “The short answer is no. Experts worldwide have studied classroom set-ups and concluded that the traditional classroom is a passive space where students listen without interacting," said the founder of Centennial Schools, Shaun Fuchs. Some active maths today in Primary 2 where we demonstrated our knowledge of shape #activelearning pic.twitter.com/bGgJjKXYlj St. Serfs Airdrie P2 2022 (@stserfs2) August 31, 2022 Fuchs said Centennial Schools offer students the opportunity to break away from the norms of the current education system. They offer what is known as active learning. This can take many forms and be executed in any discipline. Commonly, students will engage in small or large activities centred around writing, talking, problem-solving, or reflecting. “In a traditional environment, students face one direction in a classroom designed around 20th-century principles for learning for up to eight hours a day. Changing the pedagogy allows students continuously be immersed in each lesson,” said Fuchs to Eyewitness News. How many minutes of exercise should you do every day???? Our 1st years are in the know!!! 60 minutes #FMS #HealthRelatedActivities #activelearning pic.twitter.com/5330jFePCQ Loreto Fermoy PE Dept (@FermoyPe) September 1, 2022

According to Cambridge International Education encouraging active learning helps students to achieve higher grades, based on their enhanced skills and understanding.

This schooling system encourages interaction, creativity, and collaboration. In an ever-changing world, Fuchs and his team ask why aren’t we changing the way our children learn.

“The learning spaces are a more realistic version of the environments that we encounter in a working world, such as creative hubs (student boardrooms) that need to be booked by students for any meetings, problem-based learning, collaboration, etc. that they wish to have. Our learning spaces also give our students a choice as to what they find most comfortable to absorb information and conduct a lesson which is more aligned to how we work as adults whether it be from home or from an office,” said Fuchs.