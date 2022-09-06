Go

Are traditional classrooms a thing of the past?

Does society need to move from the traditional classroom environment of rows of desks and chairs facing the blackboard, to a teacher’s desk and chair at the front?

Picture: © smolaw11/123rf.com
It’s how teaching has taken place for generations. Do these spaces actually help students to learn?

“The short answer is no. Experts worldwide have studied classroom set-ups and concluded that the traditional classroom is a passive space where students listen without interacting," said the founder of Centennial Schools, Shaun Fuchs.

Fuchs said Centennial Schools offer students the opportunity to break away from the norms of the current education system.

They offer what is known as active learning. This can take many forms and be executed in any discipline. Commonly, students will engage in small or large activities centred around writing, talking, problem-solving, or reflecting.

“In a traditional environment, students face one direction in a classroom designed around 20th-century principles for learning for up to eight hours a day. Changing the pedagogy allows students continuously be immersed in each lesson,” said Fuchs to Eyewitness News.

According to Cambridge International Education encouraging active learning helps students to achieve higher grades, based on their enhanced skills and understanding.

This schooling system encourages interaction, creativity, and collaboration. In an ever-changing world, Fuchs and his team ask why aren’t we changing the way our children learn.

“The learning spaces are a more realistic version of the environments that we encounter in a working world, such as creative hubs (student boardrooms) that need to be booked by students for any meetings, problem-based learning, collaboration, etc. that they wish to have. Our learning spaces also give our students a choice as to what they find most comfortable to absorb information and conduct a lesson which is more aligned to how we work as adults whether it be from home or from an office,” said Fuchs.

Cambridge International Education further points out that because active learning encourages students to take a central role in their own learning, it prepares them better for both higher education and for the workplace. Analytical skills also help students to be better at problem solving and applying their knowledge. Universities and employers value this.

The school offers an IEB curriculum but with a completely different setup, from how the students learn, how the teachers are selected and how the syllabus is taught to encourage more engagement throughout the day.

“The learning hub is a dynamic space that is larger than a traditional classroom. It has been designed to accommodate up to 30 students. The number is purely based on the physical space. Our teaching pedagogy allows our teachers to be roving facilitators rather than just teachers in a static traditional classroom environment,” said Fuchs.

The teachers are hand-picked for the school and equipped with the skills to prepare to work in redeveloping the learning landscape for students.

“Each teacher has been hand-picked for their position. These teachers understand the need to change the teaching pedagogy. The founder and CEO, Shaun Fuchs, runs workshops with the teachers on an ongoing basis.”

Fuchs said Centennial’s school results show that students have been receptive to this version of learning and the results we’ve seen justify this alternative way of teaching.

“80% of Centennial students reported better grades, better attendance, or improved creativity in newly designed active learning environments. And 70% of parents say standing in the classroom has a positive impact on their child’s behaviour,” he told Eyewitness News.

Further research showed that an active learning approach encourages all students to stay focused on their learning, which is said to give them greater enthusiasm for their studies.

