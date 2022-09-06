ANC NW backs Ramaphosa for second term as party president

North West ANC chairperson Nono Maloyi said that the leadership was behind President Cyril Ramaphosa but the final decision rested with the branches of who would represent the North West in the national elective conference in December.

RUSTENBURG - The race to the African National Congress (ANC)'s national conference has started in earnest and the party’s North West leadership said that they would always support President Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term.

The newly-elected provincial leadership met for the first time in Sun City, Rustenburg over the weekend.

The party said that their priority was to rebuild the North West and stabilise the province.

But they said that their branches would determine who else was nominated for the ANC NEC in December.

"The president of the ANC and the president of the country is doing a good job. The president is doing a good job with his collective and we support the president of the ANC in the work that he is doing and his collective and so on. We shall continue to support that work," Maloyi said.

Maloyi was speaking to the media in Sun City on Monday after concluding the first provincial executive committee meeting.

He said that the leadership would help guide branches to nominate whom they wanted in the NEC and the party’s top 6.

Meanwhile, a looming Constitutional Court bid awaits the new leadership to nullify their election by disgruntled delegates.

The province has not had an elected structure since 2018 after the removal of Supra Mahumapelo and with constant court action, some are wondering whether this new leadership will finish its term.