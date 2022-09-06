3 accused in R37m KZN tender fraud due in court for bail

Last week, Director-General Nonhlanhla Mkhize was granted bail worth R25,000 by the Specialised Crimes Court, while her three co-accused remained behind bars.

DURBAN - Three more accused in the multi-million rand tender fraud case involving the director-general in the KwaZulu-Natal premier's office are due back in court on Tuesday.

They’ll find out whether they’ll be granted bail.

Their bail application dragged on for five days last week.

Mkhize was granted bail after the magistrate said that he had no reason not to.

The State alleges that the group committed fraud linked with the procurement process to the value of R37 million.

The case relates to a procurement project at Mhlathuze Water.

While the director-general in the KwaZulu-Natal premier’s office was granted bail last Friday, her co-accused spent the weekend behind bars.

However, they are expected to know their fate on Tuesday morning at the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

"In handing down the judgment, the presiding magistrate advised the court that due to the large voluminous of information as well as evidence that was placed before him - he was only able to make a ruling in terms of Mkhize," said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Natasha Ramkissoon Kara.

The magistrate added that he needed more time to decide about the other accused's bail application.