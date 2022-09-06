2 arrested for allegedly setting Pretoria's Legal Practice building alight

Monday's blaze left eight people injured.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have arrested two people on suspicion of arson after they allegedly set the Legal Practice building on fire in Pretoria.

The police's Dimakatso Sello said that the pair would face charges of assault and arson.

"The two will be charged with arson and malicious damage to property. Police investigations continue," Sello said.

Tshwane emergency services spokesperson, Charles Mabaso, said that six offices were damaged.

Mabaso said that firefighters arrived on scene to find part of the building alight, with heavy smoke coming out of multiple floors of the Legal Practice building, which is situated just behind the Pretoria High Court.

"The cause of the fire has not yet been determined in as much the on-scene report by security offices come out that it is suspected acts of arson," Mabaso said.