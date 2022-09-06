18 police officers killed between April and June - crime stats

Fighting crime continues to come at a cost for police officers.

CAPE TOWN - Fighting crime continues to come at a cost for police officers.

Three were shot at in the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape over the weekend.

The latest crime stats show that 18 police officers were killed between April and June.

Two Western Cape police officers are recovering after they were shot and wounded in Khayelitsha over the weekend.

They were in a marked vehicle and were making their way home when they came under fire after stopping at a set of traffic lights.

The case has been prioritised but the gunmen have not yet been caught.

Meanwhile, in the Eastern Cape, Engcobo police officials are mourning the death of Sergeant Vakele Mjoli, who was shot dead over the weekend.

The 43-year-old was responding to a robbery at a store when he died in a hail of bullets.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has condemned the murder and has called on community members to come forward with information.