Zulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini lauds his mother's role in reed ceremony revival

DURBAN - AmaZulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini has paid tribute to his mother, the late Queen Regent Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu, at the annual reed ceremony.

The queen and her husband, the late King Goodwill Zwelithini, had revived the ceremony back in the 1980s.



Both have since passed away.

Although at first the ceremony was publicly criticised by some, it kept growing.

Next week, the main ceremony will take place in Nongoma, where thousands of maidens are expected to attend.

He praised her for reviving the reed ceremony in the Zulu kingdom, as has been the norm in her eSwatini homestead.



"When I think of my late mother, the queen, who revived the reed dance, as she came with it from her home and saw it fit that to also share it with her marital home. This ceremony is important, equal to others like Nomkhubulwane prayer," King Misuzulu said.

The king also pleaded that the reed event should be all about the girl child and requested that there should not be long speeches in order to allow for the maidens to celebrate themselves.