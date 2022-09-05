'Wakanda forever!' Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous Emmy Award

Chadwick Boseman won an Emmy for his voice-over performance on the Marvel animated series: "What If...?"

Wakanda seemed to be forever as Chadwick Boseman won a posthumous Emmy award for a voice-over character of Star-Lord, in the Marvel alternative universe: What if...?

He put every part of himself into every role he ever took on. It was a true honor for Chad to receive a posthumous Creative Arts #Emmys Award for his voice work in @MarvelStudios’ @whatifofficial. 🙏🏾 #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/QjYj5TY9eu — Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) September 4, 2022

The late Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous Emmy for his role as T'Challa on the Marvel animated series What if... T'Challa became a Star-Lord. The series was released in August 2021 on Disney+.

The 74th Creative Arts Emmy Awards took place on 3 and 4 September 2022 with shows being awarded in their respective categories.

Chad Boseman's wife, Taylor Simone, accepted the award on her husband's behalf and thanked everyone in an emotional acceptance speech.

The social media managers of Boseman's shared a poignant message about the late star.

The late actor died of cancer in 2020, August.

He was known for his character as Prince T'Challa in _Black Panther _and also movies such as _42 _and the biographical film of music great James Brown - Get On Up.

Boseman received accolades including the BET Award for Best Actor.