State's application for leave to appeal Bongo corruption acquittal dismissed Judge President John Hlophe made the ruling within less than half an hour of arguments, on Monday.

Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court has dismissed the state’s application for leave to appeal findings of law, in a corruption case involving former state security minister, Bongani Bongo. Judge President John Hlophe made the ruling within less than half an hour of hearing arguments on Monday morning. #BonganiBongo The state is applying for leave to appeal a February 2021 ruling acquitting the former State Security Minister of corruption charges related to Parliaments Eskom Inquiry in 2017. LD EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 5, 2022 #BonganiBongo In less than half an hour, the application is dismissed. LD EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 5, 2022

Bongo last year faced corruption charges related to a bribe he is alleged to have offered the evidence leader of Parliament’s Eskom Inquiry in 2017.

State prosecutor, Thersia du Toit-Smit, put nine questions of law before the court that she said the director of public prosecutions wanted the Supreme Court of Appeal, to consider.

Judge President John Hlophe last year acquitted African National Congress (ANC) MP Bongani Bongo in terms of Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act, for insufficient evidence.

It’s the State’s case that Hlophe misinterpreted aspects of the law, in making this determination.

But Advocate Mike Hellens, appearing for Bongo, argued that the State was attempting a backdoor appeal, dressing up findings of fact, as findings of law.

Speaking after the appeal was dismissed, Bongo had this to say: "I still say this is a waste of state resources and an abuse of state institutions."

The State is now likely to petition the Supreme Court of Appeal, directly.