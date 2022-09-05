Senzo Meyiwa murder trial expected to resume

The five men accused of the soccer star’s murder are due back in the dock of the Pretoria High Court on Monday, to continue their trial.

JOHANNESBURG - The Senzo Meyiwa case returns to court on Monday.

The five men accused of the soccer star’s murder are due back in the dock of the Pretoria High Court on Monday, to continue their trial.

The matter was last in court in August when it was postponed to 5 September to resume proceedings.

The trial was forced to a halt when accused one to four’s advocate, Malesela Teffo, withdrew in July.

He then changed his heart and announced that he would return to the case but was a no-show at the last scheduled appearance in August.

Instructing attorney Tshepo Thobane, however, was in court, and confirmed that there were no instructions to re-appoint Teffo.

Forensic officer, Sergeant Thabo Johannes Mosia, is currently on the stand.

It’s unclear at this point whether he’ll be at court on Monday, though, as he previously indicated, he had to have back surgery.