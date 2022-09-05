SAPS: Forces to remain in Nyanga until law and order restored

More buses and public infrastructure were destroyed last week in a violent response to the City of Cape Town's clampdown on illegal taxi operators or amaphelas in the township.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police say they won't allow another violent situation to unfold in Nyanga.

Spokesperson, Frederick van Wyk said that although it was quiet now, officers would stay in the area for now.

"Our forces will remain on the ground until we are satisfied that law and order has been restored," Van Wyk said.

Meanwhile, city officials said that they'd impounded 43 vehicles of which 36 were amaphelas, or Avanza taxis.

The city's transport boss, Roberto Quintas, spoke to CapeTalk breakfast on Monday morning.

"It was still quite a hot zone over the weekend but we've got between safety and security and SAPS, there are forces that are going to shadow and assist Golden Arrow bus services to get where they need to go," Quintas said.

He added that he was meeting taxi bosses again on Monday.

"... to just look at a long-term sustainable way of regularising the industry in such a way that we minimise this type of disruption because not only does it cause complete chaos in the lives of everyday citizens who are just trying to go about their lives but it also creates a tremendous amount of costs in terms of damages to infrastructure," Quintas said.