Road Freight Association welcomes predicted fuel price drop

JOHANNESBURG - The Road Freight Association is one of several industries that have welcomed this week’s expected fuel price drop.

After months of unbearable price hikes, the Central Energy Fund’s latest data predicts that 95-octane petrol is expected to decrease by around R2.35c.

For Gauteng residents, this means you could pay at least R23 per litre at the pumps, compared to the current R25.42c a litre.

The association’s Gavin Kelly hopes that this will positively impact the cost of food, which soared as the truck industry tried to keep up with the relentless fuel hikes.

"It would be great news for the transport industry and in turn the consumer if the price of diesel was reduced at the same rate as petrol because that means the cost of logistics would become cheaper and cheaper as we go along - 88% of goods in South Africa have some sort of road journey and most of the consumer goods that you and I buy every day come via truck," Kelly said.