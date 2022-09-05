Ramaphosa promises more resources to tackle police killings

South Africa's women and men in blue were hailed as champions of law and order during the annual SAPS commemoration day.

JOHANNESBURG - The police service has been promised more resources to tackle the murder and intimidation of law enforcement officials who carry out their duties.

President Cyril Ramaphosa officiated the event, where a tribute was made to 33 officers and reservists who died carrying out their duties in the past year.

Ramaphosa said that there has been some progress in arresting those involved in the killing of police officers.

"One hundred and eighty-seven suspects had been arrested for the murder of police officials since 2018. Fifty-five accused were convicted and sentenced during the same period. We will ensure that the South African Police Service is adequately resourced to prevent and investigate police killings," the president said.

The president was joined by senior leaders of the police ministry, including Minister Bheki Cele and Commissioner Fannie Masemola.

Masemola urged citizens to no longer remain as bystanders in the fight against crime.

"We need you by our side today and beyond as we jointly strive for the relationship between the communities and us that we serve. It is with your assistance that we will be able to find the killers of our police officers, as well as the perpetrators of crime in general who actually live among yourselves," Masemola said.