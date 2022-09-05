Phalatse assures residents delivery of services amid attempts to oust her

Thapelo Amad from the Al Jama-Ah party said they would be bringing a motion of no confidence against Phalatse.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse has assured residents that service delivery in the city will not be affected despite calls from opposition parties to remove her.

The minority parties have accused the mayor of failing to address the electricity crisis in Soweto, among other things.

Phalatse said the multi-party government would be meeting with the community of Soweto on Saturday to provide feedback and find a long-lasting solution for the area.

Mayoral spokesperson Mabine Seabe said: “It is clear there is a desperate and coordinated attempt to grab [the] power of the city. Mayor Mpho Phalatse can guarantee the residents of the city that we are not distracted.”