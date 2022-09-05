Petrol price set to drop by R2.04 on Wednesday
The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy said the new fuel prices will come into effect from on Wednesday, 7 September at midnight.
CAPE TOWN - Both grades of petrol are set to drop by R2,04 cents per litre.
The price of diesel is set to decrease by 46.34 cents and 56.34 cents per litre.
Department spokesperson Robert Maake said: “The main reasons for this adjustment are the lower oil prices, which led to the lower prices of oil petroleum products. The rand also appreciated slightly against the US dollar during the period under review.”
Maake said paraffin will also be cheaper by R1.09 cents per litre, while LP gas will R1.65 cents per kilogram.