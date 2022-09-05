Petrol price set to drop by R2.04 on Wednesday

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy said the new fuel prices will come into effect from on Wednesday, 7 September at midnight.

CAPE TOWN - Both grades of petrol are set to drop by R2,04 cents per litre.

The price of diesel is set to decrease by 46.34 cents and 56.34 cents per litre.

