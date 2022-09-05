People will be denied justice, says Ian Cameron as Saps is under siege

Reports have emerged about a police station that has been robbed in Mpumalanga.

CAPE TOWN - Ian Cameron from civil rights organisation Action Society on Monday said the South African Police Service was in a crisis.

It’s believed gunmen stormed into the cop shop, tied the police officers, and confiscated guns and other ammunition at Grootvlei police station.

A case of arson was also being investigated at another police station in Cape Town.

Cameron said he suspected that the arsonist deliberately set Kleinvlei Police Station alight.

He said that for weeks, residents from Eerste River had been complaining about the conditions of the police station - where detectives and other police officials were working inside containers.

Cameron believes that many cases were in jeopardy with the blaze allegedly also destroying hundreds of dockets.

“It basically means that people will be denied justice and many of those cases won’t see the light of day in terms of court hearings and prosecutions, etc. According to what I was told, it’s quite a few hundreds of dockets that were burnt,” he said.

Cameron has also called for an inquiry into what allegedly took place over the weekend.