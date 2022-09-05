NW ANC sends stern message to deployees in province: Focus on service delivery

The provincial executive committee met for their first meeting on Monday.

RUSTENBURG - The newly elected African National Congress (ANC) leadership in the North West said they wanted to bring stability to the province.

Speaking at a media briefing held at Sun City, the chairperson Nono Maloyi said the part's priority was to stabilise governance and ensure services were rendered in the province.

Maloyi said the removal of premier Bushy Maape did not come up.

Two weeks after their election, the North West leadership have a stern message for deployees misbehaving at municipalities.

In Lichtenburg, the Ditsobotla Municipality has been in shambles with two mayors, two speakers and two municipal managers due to ongoing ANC infighting which has crippled service delivery.

Maloyi said they intervened and stopped the chaos: “We have told our councillors that their focus is on service delivery and nothing else. This thing of motion of no confidence is over, it’s history.”

He further added they would be meetings with all the troikas of the municipalities in the next few days to ensure that ANC deployees stop voting with the opposition during motions raised in council.

Maloyi also said the PEC has to focus on rebuilding the province and ensuring stability.