Numerous dockets said to be missing from Kleinvlei Police Station

CAPE TOWN - Numerous police dockets are reportedly missing from the Kleinvlei Police Station in Cape Town.

It is believed there was a fire at the police station and NGO, Action Society, said that a case of arson was now under investigation.

Action Society’s Ian Cameron said that many of the missing dockets were supposed to be used in court cases set down for Monday.

"Hundreds if not thousands of dockets were burned and some of the dockets that were burnt in the first container seem to be an accidental fire. And many cases were meant to come before or be heard in court. We visited Kleinvlei Police Station last week because of all the complaints received from the area."