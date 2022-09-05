NPA drops murder charges against ex-Mpumalanga MEC Mandla Msibi

Msibi and five others were arrested last year on two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has dropped the murder charges against former Mpumalanga Agriculture MEC Mandla Msibi for now at least.

The case relates to a shooting in Mbombela last August, which saw two African National Congress members killed and another injured.

They made a brief appearance in the Mpumalanga High Court in Mbombela on Monday morning for what was supposed to be the start of their trial.

Things took an unexpected turn, though, when instead the charges against them were provisionally withdrawn.

They could, however, still be reinstated.

NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said: “Charges against the former MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development Mr Mandla Msibi together with his five co-accused have been provisionally withdrawn due to outstanding information detected by the prosecution team - which we felt it won't be in the interest of justice to proceed with the trial without it.

“Once that information has been obtained a decision will be made.”