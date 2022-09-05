NDPP declines bid to stop proceedings in Meyiwa murder trial, court hears

Lawyers for four of the five accused for 2014 murder of the Bafana Bafana captain brought an application to the national director of public prosecutions (NDPP).

PRETORIA - The Pretoria High Court has on Monday heard how an application to stop proceedings in the Senzo Meyiwa trial has been declined.

Lawyers for four of the five accused for 2014 murder of the Bafana Bafana captain brought an application to the national director of public prosecutions (NDPP).

Court was off to a slow start on Monday morning as judge Tshifhiwa Maumela met with the legal representatives in this matter to discuss the fire in the Legal Practice Council building next door.

Once proceedings got under way, advocate George Baloyi brought the court up to speed on the developments in this matter since it was postponed last month.

“There was an application for stopping of the proceedings on behalf of accused number one to four and that application, my lord, has been declined and Mr Thobane – who appears for accused number one to four - has been informed accordingly,” Baloyi said.

With the State’s witness forensic police officer Thabo Mosia in court, the State requested that he be excused until Tuesday as the court addressed an application by the lawyer for the fifth accused- Fisokuhle Ntuli.

Ntuli’s lawyer, advocate Zandile Mshololo brought a special entry application arguing that her client was prejudiced by the State not providing the second docket to her before the start of the trial.