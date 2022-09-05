Meyiwa murder trial: Court hears of bid to have second docket disclosed

The case is back in the Pretoria High Court after experiencing delays due to the legal representatives for four of the accused.

JOHANNESBURG - The defence of one of the men accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa has accused the State of violating the Constitution by withholding information on a second docket related to the trial.

Five men are being tried for the 2014 murder of the former Bafana Bafana captain who was shot and killed at the home of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus.

Advocate Zandile Mshololo, who is the lawyer for accused number five Fisokuhle Ntuli, has brought a special entry application accusing the State of failing to disclose the second docket before the commencement of the trial as should be done.

“The second docket contains the statement, which I may call it. The second statement of Mosia who is testifying in this court and in that statement, he contradicts himself,” Mshololo said.

She said her client’s rights were infringed: “The constitutional right of the applicant, protected under Section 35 subsection 3, which says every accused person has a right to a fair trial - which includes the right to be informed of the charge with sufficient detail to answer it.”

Mshololo said the special entry application is for the purposes of appeal if her client is convicted.