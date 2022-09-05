Malema calls on EFF members to actively hold ANC govt accountable Delivering the closing address of the party’s provincial people’s assembly in Klerksdorp on Sunday, Malema criticised party members in Mpumalanga for not taking the ANC and its leader, Cyril Ramaphosa, to task. Economic Freedom Fighters EFF

EFF leader Julius Malema

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa

Operation dudula JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has called on party members to actively hold the African National Congress (ANC)-led government accountable for service delivery shortfalls and unemployment in the country. Delivering the closing address of the party’s provincial people’s assembly in Klerksdorp on Sunday, Malema criticised party members in Mpumalanga for not taking the ANC and its leader, Cyril Ramaphosa, to task. MALEMA: The ANC, and Ramaphosa, and everybody else who represents the ANC, must be taken on toe for toe everywhere else they go to take advantage of our people. #EFFNorthWestPPA Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) September 4, 2022

Malema’s criticism follows the backlash that Ramaphosa received for patching potholes on neglected roads in Delmas during a party campaign this weekend.

"There is no pothole here, we don't have roads. The ANC, Ramaphosa and everybody else who represents the ANC must be taken on toe to toe. Nothing stops you from standing on the sides of the roads with the placards and remind him that you promised us jobs and since you became president, more than 1 million people lost jobs," Malema said.

The red beret leader also spoke out against the anti-immigrant organisation, Operation Dudula.

"Any of you here who says that the Zimbabweans are taking jobs from you, you are a small dreamer and we have no time for small dreamers because they will never be economic freedom selectively to South Africa alone," he said.