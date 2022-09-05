Makhura's future in balance as new Gauteng ANC chair Lesufi waits in the wings

In ANC tradition, when a new chairperson is voted into power, the current chair is shown the door.

JOHANNESBURG - The future of former Gauteng African National Congress (ANC) chairperson David Makhura hangs in the balance in the midst of speculation that he may resign.

The party says it is ready to pass the baton to premier-elect Panyaza Lesufi.

Meanwhile, Makhura told journalists in Parktown on Sunday that he had no qualms with leaving office.

Makhura said that was not going to be happening any time soon.

"I did make clear to them I'm not resigning, I'm not about to submit a resignation," he said.

Premier-in-waiting Panyaza Lesufi said that Makhura would vacate office when he was ready.

"If he says he wants to leave, we can't rush him if we don't have an alternative, so we said to him hold on, we didn't rush him," Lesufi said.

It remains to be seen whether this is another KwaZulu-Natal 2.0 where Makhura, like Sihle Zikalala resigned as KwaZulu-Natal premier just after saying he was not ready to do so.