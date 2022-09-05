Liz Truss to be next UK prime minister after winning party vote

The foreign secretary beat her rival, former finance minister Rishi Sunak, by 81,326 votes to 60,399, after a summer-long internal contest sparked by Boris Johnson's resignation in July.

LONDON - Liz Truss was on Monday announced as the UK's next prime minister, after winning an internal leadership contest of the ruling Conservative party.

QUEEN ELIZABETH II'S 15 PRIME MINISTERS

Truss will become the 15th UK prime minister during the reign of head of state Queen Elizabeth II.

The monarch will ask Truss to form a government on Tuesday, once Boris Johnson has formally tendered his resignation.

Here is a list of the previous occupants of 10 Downing Street since the queen came to the throne in 1952.

Winston Churchill (Conservative, 1951-55)

Anthony Eden (Conservative, 1955-57)

Harold Macmillan (Conservative, 1957-63)

Alec Douglas-Home (Conservative, 1963-64)

Harold Wilson (Labour, 1964-70)

Edward Heath (Conservative, 1970-74)

Harold Wilson (Labour, 1974-76)

James Callaghan (Labour, 1976-79)

Margaret Thatcher (Conservative, 1979-90)

John Major (Conservative, 1990-97)

Tony Blair (Labour, 1997-2007)

Gordon Brown (Labour, 2007-10)

David Cameron (Conservative, 2010-16)

Theresa May (Conservative, 2016-19)

Boris Johnson (Conservative, 2019-22)