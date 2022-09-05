Johann Mettler officially announced as Tshwane’s new city manager

Mettler previously served as Nelson Mandela Bay municipal manager before being suspended and later parting ways with the city before the end of his term.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane has officially announced Johann Mettler as the new city manager.

Mettler previously served as Nelson Mandela Bay municipal manager before being suspended and later parting ways with the city before the end of his term.

Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams has hailed Mettler's appointment as important for service delivery.

Tshwane has been without a permanent municipal manager for over three years and Williams said this has significantly compromised the city's ability to deliver services.

“The role of the city manager is extremely important; it is legislatively defined as the accounting officer. As city manager, Mr Mettler, is responsible for a multitude of the areas of the city,” Williams said.

Mettler, who is a lawyer by profession and a seasoned administrator with more than 20 years of experience in local government, said he felt honoured to be appointed to the top job.

“This is the capital city of South Africa and through my years of experience, I have always looked towards this part of the country to also lead,” he said.

He said his priority would be to fix Tshwane's revenue collection system.