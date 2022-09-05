GP health still awaiting Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire report

This comes after the Daily Maverick reported that it had obtained a copy of the police's forensic report.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Health on Monday said it had not received any forensic report on the fire at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital in Johannesburg.

According to the publication, the hospital fire was an act of arson.

It has been 18 months since the devastating fire and the health department said it has since been overwhelmed with media inquiries about the said report.

The department added that it could not comment as it was not in possession of the report or seen it.

The Gauteng Department of Health spokesperson Motalatake Modibe said: “The department has not seen the so-called report and as such, it is not in a position to comment on it.”