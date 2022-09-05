Govt needs to do more to mitigate rising fuel costs - AA

The AA says the exchange rate and lower oil prices have helped to ease the pressure but the AA's Layton Beard said that the international situation could change quickly and we need to look at what we can do back home.

JOHANNESBURG - While significant relief is in sight, at last for commuters, with fuel price decreases expected to be announced shortly, government has again been called on to do more.

Fuel price adjustments come into effect on the first Wednesday of each month, so an announcement is expected by the Mineral and Energy Department shortly.

But the Automobile Association (AA) has already done its calculations.

The AA says that according to preliminary figures from the Central Energy Fund, 95 octane petrol is expected to decrease by around R2.35, 93 octane by around R2.18 a litre, while diesel is expected to decrease by between 77 and 87 cents.

Illuminating paraffin will drop by around 82 cents a litre.

"What we've got control over locally is the makeup of our petrol price. Let's begin with that review, let's look at those components a litre of petrol and see whether there are any areas within that make-up that we can use to mitigate against rising costs," Beard said.

The new fuel price should be announced on Monday.